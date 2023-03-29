'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

“If you are going to start politics of removing the speaker, you must know that you are never going to find peace. During the previous administration, Cllr Mathebe [former speaker] used to dismiss her own motions. So any motion of no confidence that comes to you, dismiss it. Anyone who wants to remove you, go to court,” said Ramabodu.
The party leader said the conflict and discord during council meetings was never indicative of hatred.
“We will always hold you accountable, you must ask those who came before you. You are the fifth mayor of the DA in the past seven years but because you feel entitled, you haven't checked what the issues are to avoid [making the same mistakes],” said the EFF leader.
Ramabodu challenged Brink to learn from his predecessors' mishaps.
“We have an adverse audit finding with wasteful expenditure of R10bn and it happened under someone from your party. When you think you are the first mayor, think twice. Mogalapa was caught having sex in the office. Msimanga had a GladAfrica scandal. Williams was involved in an unsolicited bid trying to pass a R26bn deal. When you are seated in your office, you need to think about this,” said Ramabodu.
The red berets leader warned Brink to respect workers' rights and said the party would be vigilant regarding the hiring of officials with no qualifications.
“If you target workers, you are fighting with us. Particularly black officials. When you spoke about your vision for the city, you spoke about retrenching 3,800 workers in the regions. We want to warn you, if you want to see a revolution in Tshwane, touch black workers,” said Ramabodu.
“We are going to respect you, we are going to put pressure, so that the people of Soshanguve, Mabopane, Winterveld, Bronkhorstspruit, Atteridgeville and the rest of Tshwane enjoy service delivery for the first time in seven years,” said the party leader.
Brink was elected with the support of the DA, Action SA, the FF Plus, the ACDP and the IFP, which won the contest for the city's top job with 109 votes. Opposition benches consisting of the ANC, EFF and minority parties fell short, with 102 votes in total.
TimesLIVE
'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink
Politics reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Newly elected Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has received a stern warning for him and his multiparty coalition to “stay away” from the sitting speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana, if the DA wants peace in the metro council.
EFF regional chair Obakeng Ramabodu was speaking at the council chambers shortly after Brink's election. He said if the DA and its coalition partners tried to unseat Ndzwanana, there would be an “upheaval of chaos”.
“I'm sure he's seen how difficult it was for him to become the mayor. This was a sign that there must be no level of entitlement. He must work for the people of Tshwane.
“We want to send a message to his caucus. When the speaker was elected they walked out, we remained because we are defenders of democracy. They have a problem of thinking they are superior, and that they can walk out of council because they do not like you [Ndzwanana].
“We want to say to them: 'you touch our speaker, we touch you!'” said Ramabodu.
It has become municipal custom to oust office bearers from the opposition party once the leading coalition gets hold of the mayoral or speaker position.
Ramabodu said the speaker was not going to be removed by anyone.
“If you are going to start politics of removing the speaker, you must know that you are never going to find peace. During the previous administration, Cllr Mathebe [former speaker] used to dismiss her own motions. So any motion of no confidence that comes to you, dismiss it. Anyone who wants to remove you, go to court,” said Ramabodu.
The party leader said the conflict and discord during council meetings was never indicative of hatred.
“We will always hold you accountable, you must ask those who came before you. You are the fifth mayor of the DA in the past seven years but because you feel entitled, you haven't checked what the issues are to avoid [making the same mistakes],” said the EFF leader.
Ramabodu challenged Brink to learn from his predecessors' mishaps.
“We have an adverse audit finding with wasteful expenditure of R10bn and it happened under someone from your party. When you think you are the first mayor, think twice. Mogalapa was caught having sex in the office. Msimanga had a GladAfrica scandal. Williams was involved in an unsolicited bid trying to pass a R26bn deal. When you are seated in your office, you need to think about this,” said Ramabodu.
The red berets leader warned Brink to respect workers' rights and said the party would be vigilant regarding the hiring of officials with no qualifications.
“If you target workers, you are fighting with us. Particularly black officials. When you spoke about your vision for the city, you spoke about retrenching 3,800 workers in the regions. We want to warn you, if you want to see a revolution in Tshwane, touch black workers,” said Ramabodu.
“We are going to respect you, we are going to put pressure, so that the people of Soshanguve, Mabopane, Winterveld, Bronkhorstspruit, Atteridgeville and the rest of Tshwane enjoy service delivery for the first time in seven years,” said the party leader.
Brink was elected with the support of the DA, Action SA, the FF Plus, the ACDP and the IFP, which won the contest for the city's top job with 109 votes. Opposition benches consisting of the ANC, EFF and minority parties fell short, with 102 votes in total.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos