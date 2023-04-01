×

Politics

IN PICTURES | DA Federal Conference 2023

By TimesLIVE - 01 April 2023
April 01 2023. John Steenhuisen amongst members of Democratic Alliance attending the Federal congress sitting in Midrand singing slogans as they kick start the congress. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

This weekend the DA is presiding over a watershed federal congress where nearly 2,000 delegates will choose its leader and decide whether to hand incumbent John Steenhuisen a second term or opt for his contender, former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. 

