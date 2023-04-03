John Steenhuisen has taken another jab at EFF leader Julius Malema, declaring him and his party the DA's number one enemy.
Speaking after his re-election as DA leader at the party's electoral congress at the weekend, Steenhuisen said the official opposition “is the only party that is big enough, and strong enough, to stop Julius Malema”.
He warned a coalition between the ANC and EFF would be a disaster for South Africa.
“Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the Democratic Alliance.
“And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn, with the ultimate aim of defeating the doomsday coalition that could seal South Africa’s fate next year.
“This is no longer about politics. It is about the survival of democracy, and the survival of South Africa.”
Malema has yet to respond to Steenhuisen's comments but retweeted a post claiming the EFF was “the biggest winner from the DA conference”.
'VBS looters' vs 'racists': 4 other times Steenhuisen and Malema clashed
Image: Esa Alexander & Papi Morake/Gallo
The pair have thrown shade at each other in the past. Here are four other times they took aim.
'VBS LOOTERS' VS 'RACISTS': A PARLIAMENTARY SHOWDOWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa's parliamentary question and answer session in 2018 turned into a war of words between Steenhuisen and Malema.
Steenhuisen responded to Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interruptions while he was trying to raise a point of order, by referring to them as “VBS looters”.
Malema then referred to Steenhuisen as a “racist young white man”.
They were both reprimanded for their comments and told the remarks were unparliamentary.
Both refused to withdraw their comments and were told to leave the house.
'IF YOU'RE SO ANTI-POLICE, GIVE UP YOUR POLICE SECURITY DETAIL'
In 2020, Steenhuisen challenged Malema to give up his “police security detail” after his outburst about the police.
Malema told supporters in Mohokare, Free State, that “if SA police want a fight, they must declare it”, after police shot rubber bullets at EFF's protesters during a demonstration against racism in Brackenfell, Cape Town
Speaking on a webcast hosted by the party's new spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, Steenhuisen said Malema's threats to the police were very dangerous and could lead to further violence.
“If Malema is so anti-police and if he believes the police are not doing their job and are at war with him, I challenge him to give up his security detail provided by the state.
“If you are calling on the public to attack police officers, then I think it is a disgrace that you yourself would be sitting with police protection and expect people to attack the very people you are relying on to be safe,” said Steenhuisen.
'STUPID FOOL'
A few months later Malema called Steenhuisen a “stupid fool” on Twitter, after his name was mentioned in coverage of a debate on the legislative proposal to amend the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
Steenhuisen referenced a Daily Maverick report about an EFF entourage's splurge to ask about party funding.
Responding to a follower's claim that the EFF was “dealing with serious issues and Steenhuisen makes pre-school remarks” in the debate, Malema simply said “stupid fool”.
When asked for clarity, he confirmed he was referring to Steenhuisen.
INCITEMENT OF VIOLENCE
A year later, Steenhuisen said he had instructed the party's justice spokesperson, Glynnis Breytenbach, to lay a criminal complaint of incitement of violence against Malema and former president Jacob Zuma's children, Duduzane and Duduzile.
The trio had made remarks about the unrest that gripped parts of KZN and Gauteng, with Malema saying: “No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining.
“All fighters must be ready ... they won't kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers,” Malema tweeted.
Malema responded through his lawyers, demanding Steenhuisen retract the allegations. They also wanted the party to publicly apologise and withdraw the criminal charges laid against Malema.
