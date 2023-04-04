Mashaba warns Steenhuisen not to make ‘moonshot pact’ about himself or the DA

Mashaba said for a “grand coalition” against the ANC to succeed, coalition partners must approach discussions in a spirit of mutual respect and humility.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has warned DA leader John Steenhuisen not to make the formation of a united opposition about the DA or his leadership.
Speaking during his party’s federal congress over the weekend, Steenhuisen announced the DA would initiate a process to form a pact to stop an ANC-EFF coalition from running South Africa.
“[The DA] will immediately initiate a process to form a pre-election moonshot pact with like-minded political parties, civil society organisations and the civic movements to defeat the ANC, to keep the EFF out,” said Steenhuisen.
Mashaba said for a “grand coalition” against the ANC to succeed, coalition partners must approach discussions in a spirit of mutual respect and humility.
“We offer this as unsolicited advice to Steenhuisen and urge him not to make this important project about the DA or his leadership,” Mashaba said in a statement.
“Ultimately, we would remind Steenhuisen that the voters will have their say next year, and this will determine the proportionality of representation in such a coalition, and any considerations of leadership.
“These are the kind of political questions that have the ability to derail this venture and must be avoided at all costs.”
He said all parties involved should be equals.
“We urge the DA to engage as equal partners and focus on building a strong and united coalition platform that paves the way for stable and effective government that turns around the legacy of ANC failure and corruption.
“ActionSA wishes Steenhuisen well and re-extends a hand of partnership to him in the necessary work of removing the ANC from government and building a viable alternative to the criminal and corrupt ANC,” he said.
