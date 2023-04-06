×

Politics

Treasury move will deprive underperforming councils of R500m

Fifteen Eastern Cape municipalities flagged, including Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo

Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 06 April 2023

The National Treasury on Wednesday confirmed that it had blocked more than R500m in conditional grants to 15 Eastern Cape municipalities because of non-performance and failure to meet targets...

