ActionSA’s Mashaba and Trollip lead march to Bhisho
All the evils and ills of society are mostly here in the Eastern Cape, party leader says
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 27 April 2023
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the people of the Eastern Cape do not deserve an ANC-led government...
ActionSA’s Mashaba and Trollip lead march to Bhisho
All the evils and ills of society are mostly here in the Eastern Cape, party leader says
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the people of the Eastern Cape do not deserve an ANC-led government...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos