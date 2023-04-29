×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

EFF calls for establishment of Lusikisiki university

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 29 April 2023

The EFF in the Eastern Cape has called for an establishment of a university in Lusikisiki, arguing such an initiative will help Mpondoland youth to have an easier reach to higher education and improve the local economy...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador