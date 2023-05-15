×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | 'The dead will be buried the same day': Malema calls on Brian Molefe to 'rescue' SA from load-shedding

'Brian must come back'

15 May 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema believes the load-shedding crisis needs former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema believes the load-shedding crisis needs former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

There won’t be fridges to keep the dead, says EFF leader Julius Malema on predicted stage 10 load-shedding, calling for former CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to return to “rescue” Eskom.

Listen to Malema's remarks:

Malema said South Africa is heading for a disaster “worse” than Covid-19 as stage 10 load-shedding will last for three days and up to a month, according to experts.

He slammed the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture as “useless”.

The commission recommended Molefe face criminal prosecution for fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act over irregular contracts with The New Age publication.

Koko also faces corruption charges related to Eskom.

Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down to “avoid insurrection”.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema on Russian vessel accusations

At a wide-ranging media briefing on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema took aim at the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety II regarding his ...
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...