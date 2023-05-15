WATCH | 'The masses of our people will be fed': Cows donated to EFF for 'festival of the poor'

Donations towards the celebration can be as little as R10, said EFF leader Julius Malema.
“Our organisation will be celebrating 10 years of unbroken struggle, 10 years of anti-corruption, 10 years of fighting racism, 10 years of being in the forefront of the land.
“Ten years of making sure that the African people are represented without fear or favour, 10 years of ensuring that black professionals are not looked down [on] but respected and treated as their counterparts,” said Malema.
“We need resources to finance this organisation. It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora.”
Last week, Malema said he sold a “platinum” table worth R1.2m to an undisclosed buyer who will get to rub shoulders with him at the party's exclusive dinner gala at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27.
Malema said the table, at which he is the host and will interact with 10 people, was sold within hours of the party announcing the event.
“Platinum is gone. The EFF asked me to sell my table, and I did precisely that,” he said.
The public has heeded the EFF's calls for donations ahead of its 10th birthday, with the party saying it has started receiving cows.
The red berets last week asked for donations of cows, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts and buses for the anniversary celebration taking place at the FNB Stadium on July 29.
“The people heard our call for donations and donated cows towards the festival of the poor that will be hosted by the only organisation that has been fighting for the restoration of the dignity of an African child,” said the EFF.
In a video shared by the party, several cows can be seen being donated.
“The EFF called for donations from the people, and the people have delivered. The cows for the 10th anniversary celebration are starting to arrive. The masses of our people will be fed at the festival of the poor.
“The EFF has touched the hearts of our people in the past 10 years,” it said.
