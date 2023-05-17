“The ambassador reiterated his apology as conveyed by [minister] Naledi Pandor. While the meeting was cordial, the secretary-general firmly reiterated the centrality of the ANC’s approach to international relations.
“This a position rooted in the National Democratic Revolution [NDR] and is directed by its historical mission and the principle of the Freedom Charter that 'There shall be peace and friendship'.”
The ANC said Mbalula and Brigety “discussed the importance of the relationship between the people of South Africa and the people of the United States of America”.
“While there may be points of divergence, we remain committed to diplomatic engagements to resolve challenges on our shared interests. The meeting agreed to a follow-up bilateral meeting with the ANC’s NEC subcommittee on international relations.
“The ANC will continue engaging with members of the diplomatic corps, as we believe that through dialogue, we can bring resolution to our collective challenges.”
ANC SG meets US ambassador, says he apologised again for outburst
The ANC says its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula met US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety in the wake of his controversial comments about the docking of a Russian ship in Simon's Town last year.
The party had previously said it was disappointed and “taken aback” by Brigety's utterances last week Thursday during a media briefing.
Brigety caused a furore when he told reporters a Russian ship that had docked at Simon's Town naval base in December had left South Africa loaded with weapons. There was controversy when the vessel docked, with Pretoria silent on its activities while in South African waters.
The ambassador also accused Luthuli House of ignoring his repeated requests for dialogue, a claim the ANC has denied.
The party on Wednesday confirmed in a statement that Brigety again apologised as it elaborated on the discussion points raised during the meeting.

