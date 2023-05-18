Load-shedding may gobble up Eastern Cape’s job gains
DA urges Bhisho to devise action plan to capitalise on moderate decline in province’s unemployment rate
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 18 May 2023
The moderate decline in the Eastern Cape’s unemployment rate to 40% in the first three months of 2023 prompted the DA to urge the provincial government to develop “a clear action plan to avoid job losses and prevent Eskom’s deepening power cuts from wiping out these recent gains”...
Load-shedding may gobble up Eastern Cape’s job gains
DA urges Bhisho to devise action plan to capitalise on moderate decline in province’s unemployment rate
The moderate decline in the Eastern Cape’s unemployment rate to 40% in the first three months of 2023 prompted the DA to urge the provincial government to develop “a clear action plan to avoid job losses and prevent Eskom’s deepening power cuts from wiping out these recent gains”...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos