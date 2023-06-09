Axed councillor vows to fight on after losing Electoral Court battle
Mbhashe’s Sitembiso Sicengu now plans to approach Johannesburg high court in dispute with Luthuli House
Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 09 June 2023
The Electoral Court on Thursday dismissed an application by a former Eastern Cape ANC councillor who dragged the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and its employee to court...
Axed councillor vows to fight on after losing Electoral Court battle
Mbhashe’s Sitembiso Sicengu now plans to approach Johannesburg high court in dispute with Luthuli House
The Electoral Court on Thursday dismissed an application by a former Eastern Cape ANC councillor who dragged the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and its employee to court...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos