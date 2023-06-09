Zuma-Sambudla also congratulated Mthethwa, saying: “Your mandate is clear. Serve the people of South Africa but most importantly, make a difference for our artists. Ever since I met you more than a decade ago, I know the artists have been a great passion of yours. You are now their voice.”
EFF leader Julius Malema previously called for Zuma to join his party.
Speaking at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations in the Western Cape, Malema said he hoped Zuma would join the “home of rehabilitation”.
“We are confident the numbers are growing and we are not shocked by what Manyi did by joining the EFF. It is the only organisation a black self-caring and self-respecting person will join,” Malema said.
“He is more than welcome in the EFF and we hope soon we will welcome [former] president Zuma into the EFF. It's a home of rehabilitation. Anyone who wants to come, they are more than welcome.”
'Please keep my seat warm next to you': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hints at joining EFF after Manyi sworn in
Reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has hinted at joining the EFF after Mzwanele Manyi was sworn in as an MP.
Manyi was on Wednesday sworn in as an EFF MP in parliament with kwaito group Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa, Nqobile Mhlongo and Mandla Shikwambana.
Zuma-Sambudla said she was excited to see the difference Manyi would make in the EFF, hinting she would join him soon.
“Please keep my seat warm there next to you,” she said.
“Honourable Mzwanele Manyi ... I am so happy for you and excited to see the difference you will make for our people. I know your heart and the passion you have for South Africa and Africa. Fight on, fighter.”
Zuma-Sambudla also congratulated Mthethwa, saying: “Your mandate is clear. Serve the people of South Africa but most importantly, make a difference for our artists. Ever since I met you more than a decade ago, I know the artists have been a great passion of yours. You are now their voice.”
EFF leader Julius Malema previously called for Zuma to join his party.
Speaking at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations in the Western Cape, Malema said he hoped Zuma would join the “home of rehabilitation”.
“We are confident the numbers are growing and we are not shocked by what Manyi did by joining the EFF. It is the only organisation a black self-caring and self-respecting person will join,” Malema said.
“He is more than welcome in the EFF and we hope soon we will welcome [former] president Zuma into the EFF. It's a home of rehabilitation. Anyone who wants to come, they are more than welcome.”
'What a travesty of justice' — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla reacts to her father's case being set aside
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos