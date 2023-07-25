On Monday Mbalula used his address at the ANC local government intervention workshop to clap back at Hanekom.
He called Hanekom a “freelancer” in the ruling party.
Speaking in isiXhosa, Mbalula said: “I will attend to that freelancer Derek Hanekom, don't worry. That old man behaves like a freelancer who comments on everything.”
Mbalula said his comments on Gordhan were not an attack on him and he should not feel singled out.
Hanekom said he would continue to use his social media to comment on matters.
“I will continue commenting on social media on matters I believe merit comment, including statements made by ANC leaders. But I won't react to every reaction to my comments,” he said.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mbalula’s call for Gordhan to fast-track the country’s rail and freight logistics “does not amount to a call for his removal”.
“The minister of public enterprises will undoubtedly not provide answers [alone] facing our rail transport system. The fact a clarion call is sounded on the minister to fast-track policy interventions to address our rail and freight logistics does not amount to a call for his removal,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.
“We have an obligation to provide adequate responses to all of the challenges. Government, working with all South Africans, must find amicable programmes to extend our people's frontiers of a better life. The ANC will, at all times, urge government to move with the necessary speed to implement policy intentions aimed at ensuring a better life to all our people.”
'I will attend to that freelancer Derek Hanekom': Mbalula
“That old man behaves like a freelancer who comments on everything.”
Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has seemingly not taken former ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom's criticism of him lightly and has vowed to “attend” to him.
Hanekom criticised Mbalula for threatening to remove public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan if he does not fix Transnet quickly.
He said Mbalula singling out Gordhan was uncalled for and asked Mbalula if he was happy with his performance as a former minister.
“When you make a statement like this, you need to explain why you are not making a statement on a number of poor performing ministers. Are you satisfied with your own performance when you were a minister?” he asked.
On Monday Mbalula used his address at the ANC local government intervention workshop to clap back at Hanekom.
He called Hanekom a “freelancer” in the ruling party.
Speaking in isiXhosa, Mbalula said: “I will attend to that freelancer Derek Hanekom, don't worry. That old man behaves like a freelancer who comments on everything.”
Mbalula said his comments on Gordhan were not an attack on him and he should not feel singled out.
Hanekom said he would continue to use his social media to comment on matters.
“I will continue commenting on social media on matters I believe merit comment, including statements made by ANC leaders. But I won't react to every reaction to my comments,” he said.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mbalula’s call for Gordhan to fast-track the country’s rail and freight logistics “does not amount to a call for his removal”.
“The minister of public enterprises will undoubtedly not provide answers [alone] facing our rail transport system. The fact a clarion call is sounded on the minister to fast-track policy interventions to address our rail and freight logistics does not amount to a call for his removal,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.
“We have an obligation to provide adequate responses to all of the challenges. Government, working with all South Africans, must find amicable programmes to extend our people's frontiers of a better life. The ANC will, at all times, urge government to move with the necessary speed to implement policy intentions aimed at ensuring a better life to all our people.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos