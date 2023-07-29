Faku’s old office splurges on overtime despite post being vacant
Employees in BCM deputy mayor’s office rack up more than R500,000 in extra pay from April to June
The Buffalo City Metro’s vacant office of the deputy mayor has come under scrutiny for incurring more than half a million rand on overtime despite there being no-one in the position since March...
