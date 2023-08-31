×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

MPLs relieved to survive axing by the EFF

Party members who failed to provide transport to birthday bash told to quit positions

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 31 August 2023

EFF members in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature have survived the chop by the party’s bosses...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...