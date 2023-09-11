Gloves come off as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, predecessor play blame game
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has accused his predecessor, DA councillor Retief Odendaal, of protecting a senior city official implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in alleged fraud and corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.