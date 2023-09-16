The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral
Courtesy of SABC News.
The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos