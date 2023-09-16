×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

By TIMESLIVE - 16 September 2023

Courtesy of SABC News.

The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment