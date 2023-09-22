×

Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors unhappy about missing financial report

How can we assess municipality’s performance without key information, committee members ask

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 22 September 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay chief financial officer Selwyn Thys came under fire from councillors on Thursday after it emerged at a committee meeting that a report on the municipality’s financial position for July was missing...

