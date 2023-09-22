Deputy President Paul Mashatile is back in the National Assembly on Friday for another oral reply session.
He is expected to face questions ranging from land reform and restitution following the national dialogue on coalition governments last month.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A in National Assembly
Courtesy of SABC
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is back in the National Assembly on Friday for another oral reply session.
He is expected to face questions ranging from land reform and restitution following the national dialogue on coalition governments last month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos