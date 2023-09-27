ANC pays tribute to veteran OR Tambo councillor Ngozi
Provincial executive committee member who died at weekend hailed as committed, fearless activist
Veteran OR Tambo district municipality councillor and ANC provincial executive member William Ngozi has died, aged 56, after a lengthy illness...
