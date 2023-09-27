×

Politics

BCM finance boss to lay complaint against Faku

Mayoral committee member alleges she was blocked from attending meeting

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 27 September 2023

Buffalo City Metro mayoral committee member for finance Noma-Africa Maxongo intends filing a complaint against mayor Princess Faku with the regional and provincial leadership of the ANC. ..

