“Land that was taken fraudulently or forcefully must be brought back to our people,” he said.
Ntlemeza said the party would also be discussing loopholes in the education system.
He punted TVET colleges as the solution for joblessness and said they would further want the education system to be centred around economic freedom.
Speaking about crime, Ntlemeza hinted that there needed to be an overhaul of the justice system but said the death penalty was a no.
“It was not good because if you check, a lot of people were killed and ... those people did nothing.
“We need to look at the justice system to pinpoint where we are lacking,” he said.
He said crime in the country was out of hand.
“People are getting killed, they are getting raped, and children are not safe and cases are not being solved.
“We need to really [scrutinise] the justice system of South Africa,” said Ntlemeza.
On women empowerment, Ntlemeza said: “We are saying women are neglected in SA, they keep talking about the empowerment of women but if you look at the different companies, it’s men who are benefiting in the majority.
“Women have not been allowed that latitude to stand on their own, they are still oppressed.”
Magashule’s new party’s surprise approach to land question
Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
As Ace Magashule’s newly formed party, African Congress for Transformation, goes to its policy conference in October, it seems it may surprisingly not be joining the bandwagon of changing the constitution for expropriation of land without compensation.
This has become apparent after the party’s meeting in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Berning Ntlemeza, who is responsible for the party in the Eastern Cape, said there was no need for parliament to change the constitution to expropriate land without compensation.
Ntlemeza, speaking to the Dispatch on Wednesday, affirmed that there was a provision for the expropriation of land without compensation already.
This is in sharp contrast to Magashule’s stance while still the secretary-general of the ANC between 2017 and 2022, when he was sacked by the party.
Magashule was seen as the face of the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction which was pushing for the expropriation of land without compensation, nationalisation of the central bank and creation of a state-owned bank, among other things.
Ex Hawks boss says money being wasted prosecuting Zuma
Those opposed to expropriation without compensation regularly cited that the constitution already provided for such.
The likes of advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who has become an expert on the issues, has previously stated this.
According to Ntlemeza, his party is due to sit for its policy conference in October and will also be crafting its manifesto.
Asked about the possible policy discussions, Ntlemeza affirmed that the land question would be among the topics.
“As you are aware that our land was taken from us ... we are saying as ACT we are going to drive the [agenda that] we don’t see any challenge in terms of the issue of land,” Ntlemeza said.
He argued that the constitution provided for the expropriation of land without compensation without having to amend Section 25 as the ANC attempted and failed to do in 2022. .
The EFF is also a strong proponent for the amendment but it wants the state to be the custodian of all land, a point on which they disagree with the ANC.
“There is no need to go to parliament, sweating.
Magashule’s new party aims to become an alternative to ANC
“Land that was taken fraudulently or forcefully must be brought back to our people,” he said.
Ntlemeza said the party would also be discussing loopholes in the education system.
He punted TVET colleges as the solution for joblessness and said they would further want the education system to be centred around economic freedom.
Speaking about crime, Ntlemeza hinted that there needed to be an overhaul of the justice system but said the death penalty was a no.
“It was not good because if you check, a lot of people were killed and ... those people did nothing.
“We need to look at the justice system to pinpoint where we are lacking,” he said.
He said crime in the country was out of hand.
“People are getting killed, they are getting raped, and children are not safe and cases are not being solved.
“We need to really [scrutinise] the justice system of South Africa,” said Ntlemeza.
On women empowerment, Ntlemeza said: “We are saying women are neglected in SA, they keep talking about the empowerment of women but if you look at the different companies, it’s men who are benefiting in the majority.
“Women have not been allowed that latitude to stand on their own, they are still oppressed.”
‘Magashule’s political party has nothing to offer’ — Fikile Mbalula
The party, in its meeting, also appointed its regional leaders.
In Buffalo City, Zodwa Ganca will lead the structure.
In the OR Tambo region, Nkululeko Mtsotso will lead as a co-ordinator.
Former Defenders of the People member Mxolisi “Dobbs” Mafongosi will lead the structure in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Alfred Nzo will be led by Zweli Letuka.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos