“Politics is a very exerting activity; it is not a profession. I served as an MP and minister for 20 years. It is a distinct privilege to be able to do that. You do it with everything you’ve got and then you step aside and hope that the next generation will come through. I think that is fundamentally important.
“I am on the wrong side of the age curve now and this is a big issue.”
About 17 cabinet members are aged between 65 and 74. Manuel said he was happy to plough back into government the skills he acquired.
“You’ve got to call on the people who have been there to be able to plough back and I’ve always indicated my willingness to do that. I am not an active member of any political party. That doesn’t detract from my love for the country and my ability and determination to help where needed.”
ANCYL president Collen Malatji, shortly after his election in July, said the youth structure wanted 50% youth representation in parliament and provincial legislatures, saying “parliament is not a retirement village”.
Mantashe, speaking during the ANC manifesto review in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, criticised the ANCYL demands.
“The youth league is losing all campuses. The campus is taken by the EFF but they are there. When I talk to them, I tell them they will continue to lose campuses because they are focused on things that do not need them,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Oldies must retire and give young leaders a chance, says Trevor Manuel
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel does not believe the country needs many ministers and MPs older than 65. Instead, more opportunities should be given to younger people to lead.
Manuel’s sentiments have been in the spotlight as the ANC Youth League leaders and ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe have been at loggerheads about appointing more young people to top political positions. The ANCYL wants 50% representation in parliament and provincial legislatures.
Speaking on Cape Talk recently, Manuel said part of the problem with governance and poor service delivery was lack of representation of youth in top political positions.
Manuel resigned as finance minister at 52 in 2008 along with several other ministers when former president Thabo Mbeki was replaced by Jacob Zuma.
When Manuel, now 67, was asked whether he would consider going back to the cabinet, he said the government did not need more older people in leadership.
“I just happen to be of the view that our political leaders need to reflect South Africa more closely. South Africa is a young country. The fact that you have so many people over 65 sitting in cabinet and parliament is part of the difficulty,” he said.
“Politics is a very exerting activity; it is not a profession. I served as an MP and minister for 20 years. It is a distinct privilege to be able to do that. You do it with everything you’ve got and then you step aside and hope that the next generation will come through. I think that is fundamentally important.
“I am on the wrong side of the age curve now and this is a big issue.”
About 17 cabinet members are aged between 65 and 74. Manuel said he was happy to plough back into government the skills he acquired.
“You’ve got to call on the people who have been there to be able to plough back and I’ve always indicated my willingness to do that. I am not an active member of any political party. That doesn’t detract from my love for the country and my ability and determination to help where needed.”
ANCYL president Collen Malatji, shortly after his election in July, said the youth structure wanted 50% youth representation in parliament and provincial legislatures, saying “parliament is not a retirement village”.
Mantashe, speaking during the ANC manifesto review in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, criticised the ANCYL demands.
“The youth league is losing all campuses. The campus is taken by the EFF but they are there. When I talk to them, I tell them they will continue to lose campuses because they are focused on things that do not need them,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos