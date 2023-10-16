×

Politics

BCM urged to create heroes acre to safeguard freedom fighters’ graves

Vandalism of ANC stalwarts’ tombstones at Cambridge Cemetery prompts MPL to table motion

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 16 October 2023

An ANC MPL wants the Buffalo City Metro to consider making available land for a heroes acre because graves of the party’s stalwarts and freedom fighters are being vandalised at the Cambridge Cemetery...

