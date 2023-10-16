BCM urged to create heroes acre to safeguard freedom fighters’ graves
Vandalism of ANC stalwarts’ tombstones at Cambridge Cemetery prompts MPL to table motion
An ANC MPL wants the Buffalo City Metro to consider making available land for a heroes acre because graves of the party’s stalwarts and freedom fighters are being vandalised at the Cambridge Cemetery...
