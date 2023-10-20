×

LISTEN | 'ANC resolution on Palestine and Israel not lip service': Mokonyane

20 October 2023
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
ANC members march to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria to show their solidarity with Palestine.
Image: My ANC/Twitter

ANC members took to the streets of Pretoria on Friday to march to the Israeli embassy in a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

After days of aerial bombardment by Israel, two days ago hundreds of people were killed in a blast at a hospital in Gaza.

This followed an attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group which saw up to 1,400 Israelis lose their lives.

More than 3,000 people are believed to have been killed on both sides of the Hamas-Israeli conflict in the past 13 days.

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said the resolution to stand with the people of Palestine is not lip service.

TimesLIVE

