Politics

Axed EFF members vow to continue in council roles

We have not been officially informed of decision, say four Eastern Cape officials told to pack bags over transport row

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 23 October 2023

Despite the EFF confirming the expulsion of 62 members and public representatives after their failure to procure transport for members to the party’s 10th anniversary rally, some have refused to quit their roles until they receive official notice...

