Call for BCM councillors, senior managers to verify qualifications
EFF, UDM support motion by DA which follows row over UFH holding back on conferring Faku’s law degree
Opposition parties in the Buffalo City Metro council want councillors and senior managers in the city to submit their qualifications for scrutiny following mayor Princess Faku’s battle with the University of Fort Hare over her law degree...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.