×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Call for BCM councillors, senior managers to verify qualifications

EFF, UDM support motion by DA which follows row over UFH holding back on conferring Faku’s law degree

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK - 24 October 2023

Opposition parties in the Buffalo City Metro council want councillors and senior managers in the city to submit their qualifications for scrutiny following mayor Princess Faku’s battle with the University of Fort Hare over her law degree...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Local Heroes Awards 2023
Local Heroes Awards 2023