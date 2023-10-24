The party proclaimed a focus on boycotts of “Israel companies, especially those that are producing agricultural products and have illegal operations in the land forcefully seized from Palestinians”.
SACP Red October to focus on boycott of Israel products
ANC in KZN, alliance partners and concerned organisations announce solidarity march for Palestine on Thursday
Reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The tripartite alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that the South African Communist Party's (SACP) annual Red October campaign will be marked by consumer boycotts targeting stores with links to Israel.
“We support the SACP as they embark on the Red October campaign. The campaign will be characterised by consumer boycotts targeting stores that have links with Israel,” ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo said.
On Tuesday the ANC, its alliance partners (the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco) and concerned organisations including the Palestinian Solidarity Network and religious leaders announced a solidarity march with Palestine to be held on Thursday.
Mtolo said the alliance aims to mobilise consumers in the province to boycott products sourced from Israel amid its bombardment of Gaza and airstrikes on the occupied West Bank.
