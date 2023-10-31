Hawks arrest man for murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla
The family of activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla, referred to as the “poo thrower in chief” due to his protest tactic, has welcomed the Hawks’ arrest of 38-year-old Zukile Tshabile in connection with his murder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.