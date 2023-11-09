×

Politics

LISTEN | Malema lashes out at Kenya's President William Ruto over Israel

09 November 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema has taken on Kenya's President William Ruto over his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema took on Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday. 

Malema spoke at the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Kenya. 

Malema lambasted Ruto for his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Listen to Malema speaking in Kenya:

Ruto has expressed solidarity with Israel, condemning terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in Israel.

