Tertuis Simmers has been chosen to lead the DA in the Western Cape.
He beat rival Bonginkosi Madikizela for the position at the party's provincial congress in Cape Town on Saturday.
“I am very happy with the result but remain humble in victory. I am an activist in my marrow and this just shows my fellow activists will throw their weight behind me to ensure a better future for the Western Cape,” Simmers told TimesLIVE.
“This was made possible by hard work and it shows it is possible to reach the top leadership position in our province without back-stabbing or infighting.”
In a statement, the DA said: “Presiding officer Desiree van der Walt is satisfied that the voting process complied with the party’s internal rules and procedures which guide all internal elections. The results have been accepted by all candidates, their party agents and all delegates at congress.
“We extend our appreciation and gratitude to all candidates and delegates for their collegial participation in the congress, all in the spirit of a strong and healthy internal democracy.”
Tertuis Simmers is new DA leader in the Western Cape
The party's new leadership for the Western Cape is:
“This newly elected leadership team will lead the province to next year’s national and provincial elections, working towards keeping the Western Cape DA and rescuing South Africa,” the party said.
“We congratulate them all and wish them well in growing and strengthening the DA in what is the best-run province in the country.”
