New stage beckons for ‘Tshawe’
Popular actor Vusi Thanda is Eastern Cape premier candidate for political party African Movement Congress.
Veteran Eastern Cape actor Vusi Thanda has thrown his hat in the ring, saying he is ready to contest for a lucrative provincial hot seat in the 2024 elections under a newly formed political party...
