Politics

LISTEN | Malema, EFF MPs and lawyer Ngcukaitobi walk out of Sona hearing

'We refuse to appear before a white man and a kangaroo court,' says Malema as he orders his team and members to leave

20 November 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Members of the EFF stormed the stage, charging towards President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an attempt to disrupt the state of the nation address in Cape Town City Hall.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

EFF leader Julius Malema, senior EFF MPs and their legal counsel led by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi walked out during a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

Listen to how things panned out:

Some of the party's MPs are in hot water after storming the stage at the state of the nation address (Sona) earlier this year while President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking.

The affected MPs are Malema, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

The charges include threatening Ramaphosa. 

On Monday Ngcukaitobi applied for the proceedings to be postponed to January and for the matter to be heard by a judge.

Malema was unhappy when the committee rejected the application, saying “no white man will persecute the EFF”.

The hearing, which is meant to establish if the MPs breached the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, started in parliament on Monday and continues until Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

