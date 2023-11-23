×

Politics

DA, IFP vote is reintroducing bantustans — Bheki Mtolo

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 23 November 2023
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has likened voting for the DA and IFP in the province to bringing back “bantustans and homelands”.

The ANC celebrated its victory in a by-election at Imbali township, Umsunduzi municipality.

“The people of ward 41 under Umsunduzi local municipality have used the by-election to crush any attempt to reintroduce bantustan and homeland as championed by the DA and IFP,” Mtolo said.

The ANC retained the ward with an increased majority of 81% from 69%.

The party garnered 2,428 votes, while the EFF received 327 and the IFP 219. The DA did not field a candidate, in accordance with its deal with the IFP of not contesting the same ward with a common purpose of removing the ANC from power in KZN.

Mtolo claimed the result was another indication that the multiparty charter was doomed to fail.

The charter is a pre-election agreement that includes the DA and the IFP, and is aimed at challenging the ANC's three-decades rule.

“The ANC has radically increased its support from 69% to 81%, with a weak and ill-conceived multiparty charter being again rejected as indicated [by the results],” said Mtolo. 

