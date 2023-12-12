Eastern Cape key to ANC’s election fortunes, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says the survival of the ANC in the 2024 general elections depends on the Eastern Cape, appealing to his party members to put a spanner in the works...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.