Mavuso Msimang withdraws resignation from the ANC
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has withdrawn his resignation from the party, a week after quitting in protest against a “shameful” record of governance and consequences that have rendered millions of South Africans destitute.
He confirmed the withdrawal to TimesLIVE on Thursday saying he took the decision after discussions with party leadership.
Msimang said he has relinquished his position as ANC veterans league deputy president and will be an ordinary member of the party.
“Yes, it is correct, I have withdrawn the resignation,” he said.
The ANC announced Msimang met secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday to address the manner in which his resignation letter was managed in public. The meeting was facilitated by the veterans league.
“The ANC SG [Mbalula] expressed the ANC’s commitment to taking the ANC forward on a path of renewal, rejuvenation and growth.”
The party said it will continue to act on the social and economic challenges facing the country. In addressing the concerns of ANC members, and, all South Africans, the leadership of the ANC will act with urgency to address the unethical behaviour and ill-discipline of members, including leaders of the party.
It also acceded to a proposal by the veterans league highlighted by Msimang in his resignation letter that those implicated by the Zondo commission should not be considered for deployment to parliament and provincial legislatures after next year's general elections.
“We are determined that only members whose reputations are beyond reproach will be included in our list of candidates for parliament and provincial legislatures. This means those implicated by the Zondo commission will not be included in our lists if their names have not been cleared by the ANC integrity commission,” reads the statement..
“In this regard, we are pleased that Msimang has agreed to withdraw his resignation and will continue to speak up against malfeasance affecting the interests of society.”
The party will continuously seek the “wise counsel” of its elders. It said Mbalula expressed regret that he made comments that impugned Msimang's integrity, suggesting he was vulnerable to taking a bribe from a newly established political formation, or, for that matter, any other source.
“The resolve is steadfast. Our commitment to transformation and renewal of the ANC and the green shoots of the turnaround seen in the national census data make the endeavours to create a better South Africa realistically achievable.”
