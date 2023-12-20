ANC denies ‘hijacking’ UDM’s efforts to build home for flood victim
Mbhashe local municipality ward 6 councillor Thobela Nodliwa has denied accusations that the ANC is attempting to hijack the UDM’s efforts to build a decent home for an impoverished family in Dutywa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.