Politics

WATCH | Jacob Zuma makes surprise appearance at KZN MK Party meeting

26 December 2023
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma made a guest appearance at an Umkhonto weSizwe event on Tuesday
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Former president Jacob Zuma received a rousing welcome at an Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party event in Verulam, north of Durban, on Tuesday. 

The MK Party meeting, at which Duduzile Zuma and Comrade Khumalo were billed to speak at Mzo Lifestyle, was packed with about 300 people despite heavy rain. 

Zuma last week told an audience in Soweto that he would not be voting for the ANC in next year's election and will also not be campaigning for the party.

The former ANC president who has been a member of the party for 64 years, said his conscience could no longer allow him to vote for “the current ANC” and will instead vote for the MK Party.

He received a warm welcome as more than 300 people in attendance were thrilled with his “surprise” arrival.

People came from all parts of the province, including Umhlabuyalingana, Esikhawini, Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone. Others came from Mpumalanga.

Members were able to register at the meeting and the party’s apparel was being sold at the venue.

