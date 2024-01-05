Former president Jacob Zuma is on Friday addressing supporters of the All African Alliance Movement at the June 16 Memorial opposite Morris Isaacson High in Soweto.
In a surprise move, Zuma recently announced he would vote for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party and not the ANC in next year's general elections
He said he was not renouncing his ANC membership but accused the ruling party of having lost its way under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma addresses supporters of the AAAM
Courtesy of SABC
Former president Jacob Zuma is on Friday addressing supporters of the All African Alliance Movement at the June 16 Memorial opposite Morris Isaacson High in Soweto.
In a surprise move, Zuma recently announced he would vote for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party and not the ANC in next year's general elections
He said he was not renouncing his ANC membership but accused the ruling party of having lost its way under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos