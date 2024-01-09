ActionSA wants the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to investigate how the ANC will pay its R102m settlement to Ezulweni Investments using the Party Funding Act in its probe.
The party has written to the IEC chief executive for party funding seeking an investigation, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said on Tuesday.
This follows the end of a bitter four-year legal dispute last month between the ANC and Ezulweni over a debt for services rendered during the 2019 election campaign. The deal and funding sources remain secret.
Beaumont said the move by the party would ensure South Africans learn how the debt was settled and whether it was settled in terms of a lawful arrangement.
“The revelations of the state capture inquiry, which paved the way for the Party Funding Act, revealed in great detail how the ANC funded its activities through its donors receiving tenders,” he said.
ActionSA wants funding sources for ANC’s Ezulweni debt made public
Reporter
Image: Sharon Seretlo
ActionSA wants the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to investigate how the ANC will pay its R102m settlement to Ezulweni Investments using the Party Funding Act in its probe.
The party has written to the IEC chief executive for party funding seeking an investigation, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said on Tuesday.
This follows the end of a bitter four-year legal dispute last month between the ANC and Ezulweni over a debt for services rendered during the 2019 election campaign. The deal and funding sources remain secret.
Beaumont said the move by the party would ensure South Africans learn how the debt was settled and whether it was settled in terms of a lawful arrangement.
“The revelations of the state capture inquiry, which paved the way for the Party Funding Act, revealed in great detail how the ANC funded its activities through its donors receiving tenders,” he said.
LISTEN | DA to take legal action against Nzimande over NSFAS 'kickback' saga as parties call for his resignation
“The notion that the settlement of its R102m debt should be accepted at face value is offensive to a country that suffers under the impact of decades of greed and corruption.”
In its argument ActionSA cited provisions of the Party Funding Act, including:
“It is also necessary to understand which donors have settled the debt and whether those donors or Ezulweni Investments will benefit from future business with the state,” Beaumont said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos