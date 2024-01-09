×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘In Mthatha, we are not safe’ — KSD mayor

Murders, hijacked and rundown buildings, general lawlessness detracting from his administration’s achievements, Nelani says

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 09 January 2024

Residents, ratepayers and businesspeople in Mthatha have been saying it for years, and in 2023, they even wrote a scathing letter to police minister Bheki Cele complaining about their town’s soaring crime rate...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...