Within just six months controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu went from hugging and publicly embracing Julius Malema to calling him a “political devil” and warning him not to set foot in Moses Mabhida Stadium for the EFF's manifesto launch next month.
Mchunu, known for making daring public statements, has been dominating social media this week after launching an attack on the red berets leader.
“You know I speak the truth; I can die for a person. Julius Malema on February 10 will enter Moses Mabhida if I am dead. He will never set foot in Moses Mabhida. My boy, change a stadium and venue and go to a different place,” Mchunu said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Mchunu’s comments come after he lost a sponsored vehicle from JAC Motors, a company based in Port Shepstone, after “tribalistic comments” he made in a viral video.
In the video he can be heard saying: “I am in charge here [KZN], I am the border gate. You will take your Shangaan people and fill Mabhida. I do not have a problem with that but you will request Zulu people from me. Why don’t you launch [the manifesto] at your hometown where your ancestors will hear you better in Seshago [Seshego]?”
JAC recalled its lavish bakkie amid mounting public pressure as Mchunu’s comments were labelled as tribalistic against Shangaan people. The opinionated radio host blamed the EFF and Malema for his misfortunes.
Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters
Image: EFF
Within just six months controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu went from hugging and publicly embracing Julius Malema to calling him a “political devil” and warning him not to set foot in Moses Mabhida Stadium for the EFF's manifesto launch next month.
Mchunu, known for making daring public statements, has been dominating social media this week after launching an attack on the red berets leader.
“You know I speak the truth; I can die for a person. Julius Malema on February 10 will enter Moses Mabhida if I am dead. He will never set foot in Moses Mabhida. My boy, change a stadium and venue and go to a different place,” Mchunu said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Mchunu’s comments come after he lost a sponsored vehicle from JAC Motors, a company based in Port Shepstone, after “tribalistic comments” he made in a viral video.
In the video he can be heard saying: “I am in charge here [KZN], I am the border gate. You will take your Shangaan people and fill Mabhida. I do not have a problem with that but you will request Zulu people from me. Why don’t you launch [the manifesto] at your hometown where your ancestors will hear you better in Seshago [Seshego]?”
JAC recalled its lavish bakkie amid mounting public pressure as Mchunu’s comments were labelled as tribalistic against Shangaan people. The opinionated radio host blamed the EFF and Malema for his misfortunes.
Image: x
Malema said he was not moved by Mchunu's public comments and labelled him the “smallest boy”. Malema was in KZN at the weekend preparing for the EFF's manifesto launch on February 10 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The has party is campaigning for more political power in the province.
“I don’t know the guy [Mchunu]. The first time I met him was during the June 16 event [2023]. I really do not care what he thinks of me. He is the smallest boy ever. I cannot entertain such things,” he said.
“It is not an issue for me. Even if I see him tomorrow I will embrace him like I do all African children.
“I have no problem with him. He is trying to make a living and get money to support his children. But he is trying the wrong way. He must try life differently, not the way he is doing because he tried life and made a stupid mistake and now the car is gone.”
The radio host’s comments about Malema come six months after he welcomed and gifted the red berets leader with isiZulu clothing items at the EFF’s June 16 event in Durban last year.
Mchunu, no stranger to controversy, in 2022 was involved in an altercation with former KZN premier Sihle Zikalala.
At the time, Zikalala claimed Mchunu hurled insults at him on social media and at an event both attended. Both Zikalala and Mchunu opened criminal cases against each other but later withdrew.
Mchunu was also charged with incitement to cause violence in the July 2021 riots. He was found not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos