It cost R500,000 to tee off with Ramaphosa. This is part of the ANC's fundraising initiatives for the birthday celebrations.
Similar golf day packages were available with other ANC bigwigs, including treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, who came a lot cheaper than Ramaphosa at R250,000.
Tickets to play with members of the national executive committee cost R150,000 and the company of provincial executive committee members was a snip at R100,000.
General tickets cost R20,000 and companies could put their brands on individual holes for a fee. Prize money of R60,000 was up for grabs.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Ramaphosa tees off with businesspeople before ANC's January 8 statement and birthday bash
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa traded his suit and tie for a white golf shirt to spend the day playing golf with businesspeople at the ANC's Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela where the party will celebrate its 112th anniversary this weekend.
Ramaphosa and senior party members have been participating in build-up activities before the birthday bash on Saturday.
The president is expected to deliver the January 8 statement which outlines the governing party's political programme.
