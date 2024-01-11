Mabuyane calls out former leaders who criticise ANC
Speaking at Mxolisi Faku’s memorial service, premier calls on members to unite and defend the party
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane says the continued “unconstructive criticism” directed at the ANC by its former leaders worries the party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.