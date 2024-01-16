Maimane said endorsing peaceful negotiations in the prolonged war was the only way to stop bloodshed in Gaza.
“I have always fought for a two-state solution. I met Israel and Palestine on that trip and I wanted an end to violence, and that remains the case. I think South Africa’s role in the world must be able to bring a peaceful negotiated transition. We cannot have bloodshed continuing. There must be a ceasefire. That to me is a pathway,” he said.
Fighting for a Codesa-like (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) negotiation might be more significant than litigation for a long-term solution in Gaza, he said.
“We need to find a peaceful solution because whatever the court judgment is going to be, this thing continues. You are going to create an ongoing war. How did we resolve our problem with apartheid? We negotiated our way out of it in the face of heinous crimes. Surely we should be doing that now.?”
Maimane said a peaceful resolution would not only stop killings in Gaza but in the broader Middle East. “We cannot continue increasing the death of innocent civilians. We need a peaceful solution, which means we need to call for a ceasefire negotiation that is long-lasting in the broader Middle East,” he said.
“When you add issues like Iran and parts of that world you realise it is chronic. There are people being killed in parts of the Middle East and many of those countries are led by dictators who are not interested in a peaceful resolution
“What we [South Africa] have to do is come to a point where we have to say “how do we find a peaceful resolution for the entire region”? When we are able to bring them into one place? We were able to have Codesa. We need to be able to convene something of that nature with the Middle East so we can have a peaceful resolution.”
Maimane and Netanyahu old picture resurfaces — here's what he thinks about SA vs Israel case
Image: Arthur Lenk
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane believes South Africa charging Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would not be effective to stop civilian deaths in the Gaza war.
Maimane has been in the spotlight this week after an old picture of him with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resurfaced on social media, attracting scrutiny for him amid South Africa’s application to the ICJ, arguing Israel has committed genocide against Palestinian people after the attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7 2023.
Maimane’s picture with Netanyahu was taken in 2017 during his visit to the Middle East when he met Palestinian and Israeli leaders. His visit took place when he was DA leader and the party endorsed it.
Speaking to TimesLIVE about the criticism, Maimane said he anticipated scrutiny on social media during election season.
Talking about his thoughts on South Africa’s case against Israel, he said: “It is not going to deliver peace in the Middle East.”
South Africa applied to the ICJ requesting it to make an order for the suspension of Israel's military operations in Gaza.
