“I am of the firm belief that insofar as such policy may exist on the war in Gaza, I have not directly contradicted party policy in any way. As a consequence I cannot but infer that party leadership intends not only to sideline me but also to prevent my return as a candidate MP on the list for the 2024 elections.”
Cachalia claimed that he had repeatedly sought meetings with the leader and requested mediation processes to be instituted but such requests were met with silence.
Cachalia said he was also concerned, and has communicated as such, uneasiness, about the perceptible shift by the party to the right — away from centrist liberal values and principles.
“I remain committed to the values and principles of a party I joined eight years ago, to stem the malfeasance, ineptitude and failed policies of many years of ANC governance, which has brought South Africa to a parlous state.
“I have, during the course of this, discovered the value of processes which link constituents and their elected representatives in a direct and transparent fashion, while honouring the principle of freedom of speech
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they accepted Cachalia’s resignation.
“The DA categorically rejects the claims Cachalia has manufactured in an attempt to justify his resignation, including his mischaracterisation of the party’s position on the war in Gaza. The DA remains irrevocably committed to peace, to a two-state solution, and to the creation of a sovereign and unoccupied Palestine in peaceful coexistence next to a secure Israel,” said Malatsi.
TimesLIVE
Recently demoted Ghaleb Cachalia quits DA over Israeli-Hamas fallout
Political correspondent
Image: Russel Roberts
Outspoken MP Ghaleb Cachalia has resigned from the DA and parliament over differences with the party’s stance on the war between Israel and Hamas.
In his resignation letter seen by TimesLIVE, Cachalia detailed how his relationship with the party leadership had deteriorated since he tweeted his support for Palestinians in October.
Shortly after his controversial tweet, DA leader John Steenhuisen fired Cachalia from his shadow cabinet.
The DA MP has now quit the party with immediate effect.
“In the main my reasons are the following, ‘the leadership of the DA has become increasingly uncomfortable with my public utterances over the past few months’. This mainly concerns issues around the war in Gaza.
“As a consequence, I have been fired from my position in the shadow cabinet — notwithstanding any connection between my erstwhile portfolio and the events referred to.”
Cachalia said he was then accused of contradicting DA official policy and contravening a caucus injunction to only allow the shadow minister for Dirco to comment on related matters.
“I have since received a ‘Cease and Desist’ notification. In my response to the DA leadership I dispute the validity of any firm and documented policy as approved through appropriate structures.
“I note that no such policy is available on any DA website. Moreover, I have not been furnished with any caucus decision which empowers the shadow minister with sole rights of commentary on the matter.”
This, he said, evinced a growing dysfunctional, undemocratic and authoritarian tendency in the party.
“I am of the firm belief that insofar as such policy may exist on the war in Gaza, I have not directly contradicted party policy in any way. As a consequence I cannot but infer that party leadership intends not only to sideline me but also to prevent my return as a candidate MP on the list for the 2024 elections.”
Cachalia claimed that he had repeatedly sought meetings with the leader and requested mediation processes to be instituted but such requests were met with silence.
Cachalia said he was also concerned, and has communicated as such, uneasiness, about the perceptible shift by the party to the right — away from centrist liberal values and principles.
“I remain committed to the values and principles of a party I joined eight years ago, to stem the malfeasance, ineptitude and failed policies of many years of ANC governance, which has brought South Africa to a parlous state.
“I have, during the course of this, discovered the value of processes which link constituents and their elected representatives in a direct and transparent fashion, while honouring the principle of freedom of speech
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they accepted Cachalia’s resignation.
“The DA categorically rejects the claims Cachalia has manufactured in an attempt to justify his resignation, including his mischaracterisation of the party’s position on the war in Gaza. The DA remains irrevocably committed to peace, to a two-state solution, and to the creation of a sovereign and unoccupied Palestine in peaceful coexistence next to a secure Israel,” said Malatsi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos