WATCH | Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi to deliver keynote speech at election manifesto launch

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the party's election manifesto at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

Earlier this week, DA member of the Gauteng legislature Khume Ramulifho announced he would be joining Rise Mzansi. Ramulifho is the latest prominent member of the official opposition to jump ship in recent years.

He had been a DA member for 25 years.

