Fees Must Fall activist and July 2021 unrest suspect Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed the national youth co-ordinator and “volunteer-in-chief” of Jacob Zuma’s new MK party.
The announcement comes in the wake of his dismissal from the Patriotic Alliance led by Gayton Mckenzie. Khanyile was expelled by his party last month after he was seen speaking at an MK rally.
On Saturday the new party announced Khanyile was the man they saw fit to head the “Umkhonto we Sizwe youth ground forces (MK YGF)”. His role will be to co-ordinate and organise the youth to rally behind the MK party.
A statement released by MK acting secretary Thanduxolo Gorbachev Dyodyo stated the party’s national interim leadership core had appointed Khanyile.
“The decision was made after assessing the situation facing the youth in our country and which youth leader would be best suited and fit-for-purpose to lead. His role will be to co-ordinate efforts and organise the youth to rally behind the banner of the MK party, while mobilising and agitating them to wage popular struggles,” the statement said.
“Ours is to centre the agenda of the youth at all material times. Free education, employment for all, a fight against drugs and alcohol, a fight against GBV and all other social [ills] top our agendas as the incoming government,” the party said.
“Comrade Bonginkosi Khanyile has the right credentials and consciousness to lead efforts to overcome the myriad of challenges facing the youth of our country”.
TimesLIVE
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile to lead MK's 'youth ground forces' after his axing from PA
Image: File/ Khaya Ngwenya
