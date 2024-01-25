Kodwa returns to hometown school bearing gifts
Minister hands out shoes and sports equipment in bid ‘to close the gap between urban and rural pupils’
Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa embodied the meaning of “charity begins at home” as he spent a day in his hometown of Centane handing out school shoes, sports equipment and classroom furniture to three schools in the Wild Coast town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.